Photo Story: Over 1,000 people rally for Black Lives Matter protest in Salt Lake City

Photos by Preston Crawley

At 6 a.m. on June 10 the normally quiet Washington Square Park was the gathering place for a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism.









Many local community figures and government officials stood on the stairs of the City & County Building to speak to the massive crowd of concerned community members.

Protestors who were asked to wear masks because of Covid-19 safety concerns came in droves. Individuals, groups, and families flooded the park with shirts and signs calling for action and reform against recent and historical injustices.

























The peaceful protest lasted 3 and a half hours. At its conclusion, attendees were directed to tents for voter registration and were asked to make sure the park was clean of any trash. While previous protests in Salt Lake City were heavily monitored by both police and the National Guard, the law enforcement presence was almost non-existent and the event ended without any signs of violence.