Good news Thursday: Theme parks begin to reopen, BYU grad builds squirrel obstacle course

BYU grad Mark Rober builds squirrel obstacle course during pandemic

BYU grad Mark Rober decided to use his time at home to try and find a solution to every backyard bird watcher’s biggest dilemma: squirrels stealing food from bird feeders. After multiple types of “squirrel-proof” feeders failed to keep the squirrels away, Rober decided to build an obstacle course to prevent further pillaging.

The obstacle course has similar features to popular shows like “Wipeout” or “American Ninja Warrior.” The squirrel “contestants” had to cross over a rope ladder, climb through a maze, face the pitchfork tumblers and much more before reaching the prize at the end.

Universal Orlando reopened to the general public on June 5

Visitors arrive at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park has reopened for season pass holders. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Universal Orlando officially reopened on Friday, June 4 after being closed for almost three months due to the pandemic. The theme park is one of the first major parks in the country to reopen.

According to the park’s website and the Deseret News, the park has implemented many new safety precautions including temperature checks for guests, required face coverings and the mandatory use of hand sanitizer in certain locations.

First American Woman to Walk in Space Reaches Deepest Spot in the Ocean

Dr. Kathy Sullivan and Victor Vescovo pose after their dive to Challenger Deep. (EYOS Expeditions/Enrique Alvarez)

Kathy Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space in 1984, and on June 7, she became the first woman to reach the deepest known spot in the ocean, Challenger Deep. According to the New York Times, this makes her the first person to walk in space and visit the deepest spot in the ocean.

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once in a lifetime day,” Sullivan said in a statement for EYOS Expeditions, the company that supported the expedition.

Since Covid-19 shut his business, he’s made more than 500 shopping trips for senior citizens

Before the pandemic, New Jersey resident Greg Dailey had two jobs: working in a frame shop and delivering newspapers. Once the pandemic forced him to close the shop, his only source of income has been his paper route. However, he decided to make the most of his time by also delivering groceries to those in need.

According to CNN, Dailey helps about 120 elderly people who are sheltering at home during the pandemic. “Without him, I don’t know how I’d get groceries,” Joan Coppinger, one of the women Dailey helps, told CNN.