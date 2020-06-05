Report: Utah basketball signee Caleb Lohner requests release to join BYU

Four-star basketball recruit and University of Utah signee Caleb Lohner has reportedly requested to be released from his letter of intent and plans to sign with BYU, according to 247sports.com.

According to a 247sports report, it remains unclear whether Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak will grant Lohner a release from his letter of intent. But Lohner may petition the NCAA for a waiver if denied.

247sports also reported that Lohner’s father, Matt Lohner, was recently hired by BYU for a job on campus and that Cougar head coach Mark Pope and his staff have since been in contact with the Lohner family. Matt Lohner played guard at BYU from 1994-1996.

Lohner is a 6-foot-6 forward who played on a loaded Wasatch Academy team in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He originally signed with the Utes in November of last year after receiving scholarship offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas State, among others.

Lohner averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his senior season at Wasatch Academy while shooting 61% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

Lohner would likely make an immediate impact at BYU next season if eligible. The Cougars should have plenty of size down low but do lack some length on the perimeter. Lohner, a sharpshooter with a 40-inch vertical, would bring significant length and athleticism to the outside.