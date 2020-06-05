Provo, Orem safeguards to police brutality receive mixed responses

Protesters on University Parkway and State Street intersection call for action against police brutality on June 2, 2020 (Preston Crawley)

The Provo and Orem police departments recently spoke out about what they’re doing to prevent police brutality and racism. But their statements received a collection of mixed responses.

The police statements were made after the killing of George Floyd sparked many voices to protest against police brutality and racism, two issues that are largely connected to the many cases of police violence against black people in America.

Data from the website ‘Mapping Out Police Violence’ show that in 2019, black people were three-times more likely to be killed by police than the rest of the population.

The recent protests against police brutality come from years of anger and frustration towards this issue with many signs and chants calling for policy reform.

So, how has Utah County police taken the steps to become a part of the solution and not the problem?

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Provo City Police Chief Rich Ferguson have released a statement on June 2 titled “Voices Heard” that talked about George Floyd and the city’s commitment to protecting the citizens.

“That commitment extends to the ongoing training of our officers on implicit bias, community policing and cultural diversity,” the statement says.

The Provo Police Department released an FAQ answering questions about how they will safeguard against police brutality. (Provo Police Department)

The Provo Police Department then released a statement on June 3 through their social media that contained an FAQ that explained the actions they’ll take in fulfilling their mission statement.

“We work with citizens to improve quality of life, safeguard liberties, solve problems, and stop crime. We provide proactive service in a professional, compassionate manner,” the mission statement reads.

The FAQ answered questions such as, “How does the city handle police officer complaints?,” “What type of discrimination and de-escalation training exist within the city?” and “What is Provo City’s standard on police brutality?”

The Orem Police Department also released a statement on June 3, however it was only posted on as a Facebook post on their page.

Chief Gary Giles of the Orem Police wrote about the things that the department is doing to maintain trust in their officers, such as using body cameras, de-escalation training, implicit bias training and use of force review.

These were similar tactics that the Provo Police mentioned in their statement as well.

Orem Residents, Over the past week, I have been contacted by many individuals who are concerned with the recent events… Posted by Orem Police Department on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Despite both departments releasing statements in response to the issue, the reception ranged from appraisal to dissatisfaction.

Orem resident Bradie Marie Fowler positively commented on the Orem Police’s Facebook statement.

“Thank you for this statement,” she said in a Facebook comment. “I appreciate the transparency and humanity shown by the OPD.”

On the other hand, those that were dissatisfied called for clarification in specific wording within the statements. One of the big issues desired clarification on how the police departments will investigate complaints.

“A third party needs to investigate any issues,” Boudica Luther commented from Facebook. “I’m not letting my children decide the punishment they get for doing wrong, neither should the department in question, otherwise, it is just more of the same and nothing changes.”

Community organization ‘Women’s March Provo’ posted on their Instagram on June 4 a 7-day initiative to call upon all Utah County police for more changes to police policy.

The initiative is co-sponsored by ‘Project Blindspot’, a website created by Evelyn Harper and Kofi Aidoo, two black BYU advertising students.

Both groups ask for citizens to call police and request for them to release a statement condemning police brutality, improve racial bias training, improve de-escalation training and commit to not use lethal force.

Women’s March Provo also posted on its story a video of a positive experience from one Provo resident who spoke with the Provo Police Department on the phone.

The organization has not commented on whether it has seen the statements released by the Provo and Orem Police Departments, however it encouraged citizens to contact their local precincts and have a conversation about the issues with their local leaders.