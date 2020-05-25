Outside the outbreak: Probe ordered in Lauren McClusky case, new arrest in Arbery case

Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying

Artist Theo Ponchaveli paints a mural of the likeness of Ahmaud Arbery in Dallas, Friday, May 8, 2020. Ponchaveli said that he was inspired to paint the mural after seeing the video of Arbery’s death on a news broadcast and learning that today would have been his birthday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

William “Roddie” Bryan, a 50-year-old Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting, was arrested and charged with murder.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 after Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, spotted him jogging in their neighborhood. Authorities took more than two months to arrest the McMichaels on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision as the McMichaels. The video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online.

New probe ordered of explicit-photo claims in student death

In this Nov. 10, 2018, photo, a photograph of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus, is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah will open a new investigation into allegations that a University of Utah police officer Miguel Deras showed off explicit photos of student athlete Lauren McCluskey before she was fatally shot in 2018.

McCluskey had contacted university police more than 20 times before her death to report harassment by a man she had dated, Melvin Shawn Rowland, who would become her killer. Deras denies the allegations.

Largest yet: $1.3 billion contract for border wall awarded

FILE – This March 2, 2019, file photo, shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz. A North Dakota construction company favored by President Donald Trump has received the largest contract to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Army Corp of Engineers also said there was no set date to start or complete construction, which will take place near Nogales, Arizona and Sasabe, Arizona. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A $1.3 billion contract for a section of President Donald Trump’s border wall was awarded to a North Dakota company favored by the president. The contract is the largest to date for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota confirmed the contract with Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. will be built through a 42-mile section of “really tough terrain in the mountains” in Arizona. The contract comes out to about $30 million per mile.

Trump has promised to build 450 miles of wall along the border with Mexico by the end of the year. The Trump administration says it has already built 187 miles of wall. Some of it is new, but most is replacing old, much shorter barriers that officials say were not sufficient.

FBI says Texas naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related’

The entrances to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi are closed following an active shooter threat, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi says the shooter was “neutralized” and the facility is on lockdown. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related” by the FBI. The shooting began around 6:15 a.m. on May 21 at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The shooter attempted to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a Navy sailor who is a member of the security force at the base. During the exchange of gunfire, the shooter was killed by security personnel.

Jerry Sloan, coaching great of Jazz glory days, dies at 78

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2010, file photo, Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The Utah Jazz have announced that Jerry Sloan, the coach who took them to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 on his way to a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has died. Sloan died Friday morning, May 22, 2020, the Jazz said, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 78. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Former Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan died Friday at 78. The team said Sloan had Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for four years. Sloan spent 23 years as coach of the Utah Jazz and took the team to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. He is fourth on the NBA’s victory list.

Sloan presided over the glory days of the John Stockton and Karl Malone pick-and-roll-to-perfection era in Salt Lake City. He was also a two-time All-Star as a player with the Chicago Bulls and was an assistant coach on the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal at the Atlanta Games.