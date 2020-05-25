Outside the outbreak: Probe ordered in Lauren McClusky case, new arrest in Arbery case

Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying
William “Roddie” Bryan, a 50-year-old Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting, was arrested and charged with murder.
Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 after Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, spotted him jogging in their neighborhood. Authorities took more than two months to arrest the McMichaels on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Bryan lives in the same subdivision as the McMichaels. The video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online.
New probe ordered of explicit-photo claims in student death
Utah will open a new investigation into allegations that a University of Utah police officer Miguel Deras showed off explicit photos of student athlete Lauren McCluskey before she was fatally shot in 2018.
McCluskey had contacted university police more than 20 times before her death to report harassment by a man she had dated, Melvin Shawn Rowland, who would become her killer. Deras denies the allegations.
Largest yet: $1.3 billion contract for border wall awarded
A $1.3 billion contract for a section of President Donald Trump’s border wall was awarded to a North Dakota company favored by the president. The contract is the largest to date for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota confirmed the contract with Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. will be built through a 42-mile section of “really tough terrain in the mountains” in Arizona. The contract comes out to about $30 million per mile.
Trump has promised to build 450 miles of wall along the border with Mexico by the end of the year. The Trump administration says it has already built 187 miles of wall. Some of it is new, but most is replacing old, much shorter barriers that officials say were not sufficient.
FBI says Texas naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related’
A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related” by the FBI. The shooting began around 6:15 a.m. on May 21 at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.
The shooter attempted to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a Navy sailor who is a member of the security force at the base. During the exchange of gunfire, the shooter was killed by security personnel.
Jerry Sloan, coaching great of Jazz glory days, dies at 78
Former Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan died Friday at 78. The team said Sloan had Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for four years. Sloan spent 23 years as coach of the Utah Jazz and took the team to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. He is fourth on the NBA’s victory list.
Sloan presided over the glory days of the John Stockton and Karl Malone pick-and-roll-to-perfection era in Salt Lake City. He was also a two-time All-Star as a player with the Chicago Bulls and was an assistant coach on the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal at the Atlanta Games.