Police Beat: May 15 – 22

Provo

Sexual Assault

May 17 – An individual was sexually assaulted in their home at 1 a.m. on 1200 North St.

Burglary

May 16 – A forced entry into a home on 100 North St. was reported at 2:09 p.m.

May 18 – An unlawful entry into a home on 500 North St. was reported at 3 p.m.

May 19 – An unlawful entry into a home on 1060 North St. was reported at 3 p.m.

May 20 – A forced entry into a home on Columbia Ln. was reported at 1:52 a.m.

Theft

May 15 – Vehicle parts were stolen at a parking garage on South State St. at 2:30 a.m.

May 17 – A bike was stolen on 600 North St. at 2:20 p.m.

May 17 – A theft occurred on South State St. at 7:51 p.m.

Orem

Theft

May 19 – Police are searching for a man who stole a $7500 Specialized Turbo Levo bike from Hangar Bike in Orem on May 1.