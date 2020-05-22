Monday, May 25, 2020
By Preston Crawley

Photo Story: Timpview High School hosts unconventional graduation ceremony for 2020 seniors

Utah school closures canceled the typical end-of-year celebrations for graduating seniors. Wanting to show appreciation for their students, Timpview High School organized a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 22, where students could drive up to the podium, receive their diploma and then drive away with their families.

Teachers and faculty lined the road leading up to the stage, cheering and congratulating the graduating students. The road was decorated with balloons and signs in Timpview’s orange and blue. Decorated cars of every kind filed down the street, filled with excited seniors and their families. Judging by the excitement of everyone involved, this unconventional graduation just might become the new normal.

