BYU’s 19 NCAA-sanctioned athletic programs earned an average Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 975 in the latest ratings released by the NCAA.

The women’s cross country team led all Cougar squads with a perfect score of 1,000, while the BYU football team received a 946.

The ratings are meant to track student athletes’ chances of graduation by measuring athlete eligibility and retention totals among Division I schools throughout the country. The latest ratings indicate scores from the 2018-19 school year.

The Academic Progress Rate is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all DI sports teams.



Not only do the ratings reflect each team’s commitment to academics, but they also have the potential to determine a football team’s bowl eligibility. If there are not enough teams that finish the regular season with a bowl-eligible six wins, the teams that finish 5-7 then becomes bowl eligible based on their respective APR ratings.

The Cougar football team ranked 118th out of 130 Division I programs.

Following the women’s cross country team’s perfect score of 1,000, the BYU men’s cross country team earned a score of 995, women’s golf received a 992 and women’s volleyball scored a 990.

The remaining 15 Cougar programs scored as follows: softball (984), women’s basketball (983), women’s gymnastics (981), men’s volleyball (978), women’s soccer (976), men’s basketball (975), women’s track (973), women’s swimming and diving (971), men’s swimming and diving (970), women’s tennis (969), men’s track (965), men’s golf (963), baseball (961), men’s tennis (959) and football (946).