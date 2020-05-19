By Josh Carter

BYU’s 19 NCAA-sanctioned athletic programs earned an average Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 975 in the latest ratings released by the NCAA.

The women’s cross country team led all Cougar squads with a perfect score of 1,000, while the BYU football team received a 946.

The ratings are meant to track student athletes’ chances of graduation by measuring athlete eligibility and retention totals among Division I schools throughout the country. The latest ratings indicate scores from the 2018-19 school year.

Not only do the ratings reflect each team’s commitment to academics, but they also have the potential to determine a football team’s bowl eligibility. If there are not enough teams that finish the regular season with a bowl-eligible six wins, the teams that finish 5-7 then becomes bowl eligible based on their respective APR ratings.

The Cougar football team ranked 118th out of 130 Division I programs.

Following the women’s cross country team’s perfect score of 1,000, the BYU men’s cross country team earned a score of 995, women’s golf received a 992 and women’s volleyball scored a 990.

The remaining 15 Cougar programs scored as follows: softball (984), women’s basketball (983), women’s gymnastics (981), men’s volleyball (978), women’s soccer (976), men’s basketball (975), women’s track (973), women’s swimming and diving (971), men’s swimming and diving (970), women’s tennis (969), men’s track (965), men’s golf (963), baseball (961), men’s tennis (959) and football (946).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

Division I couple supports each other’s athletic careers

Gymnastics Taylor Ostler - 0
Ryan and Shannon Evans, who compete in Division 1 diving and gymnastics respectively, have found ways to support each other's athletic pursuits.
Read more

BYU lands Washington’s ‘Mr. Basketball’ Tanner Toolson

Basketball Josh Carter - 0
BYU men’s basketball added another recruit to its 2020 signing class with the commitment of six-foot-five guard Tanner Toolson.
Read more

NCAA revenue cuts could affect BYU sports programs

Basketball Sydney Fleming - 0
A world without college sports not only affects fans — it also carries a financial domino effect from the NCAA down to athletic departments across the country.
Read more

BYU extramural teams reflect on season cancellations

Extramural Sports Universe Staff - 0
Leer en español: Los equipos 'extramurales' deportivos de BYU afectados por el cierre de COVID-19 Written by Sarah Houssian,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email