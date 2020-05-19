BYU announces dean appointments

BYU officials announced dean appointments in five colleges and schools across campus May 19. Among the new appointments is Jane H. Lassetter, who was named dean of the College of Nursing.

Lassetter, a graduate and current associate dean of the College of Nursing, will begin her five-year term July 1.

“Jane brings a wealth of experience in working with the nursing discipline, a strong record of scholarship and experience in the Dean’s office,” said Academic Vice President C. Shane Reese, who announced the appointment. “Her gifts and talents will be a blessing to faculty and students alike.”

Marriott School of Business dean Brigitte C. Madrian also announced Bonnie Anderson was made an associate dean in the school. Anderson officially began working as a dean on May 18.

“Bonnie is well respected by all who have worked with her and will be a tremendous asset in the dean’s office,” Madrian said in the announcement. “Her duties will include college oversight regarding matters related to research and faculty. She is highly qualified to assume these responsibilities, and we’re excited to continue learning from her and working with her.”

Anderson graduated from the Marriott school in 1995 and served as chair of the Department Information Systems prior to her appointment as associate dean.

Reese also announced the reappointment of three other college deans: Ed Adams over the College of Fine Arts and Communications, Scott Miller over the College of Humanities and James Porter over the College of Life Sciences. Adams, Miller and Porter were originally appointed in 2015 and will all serve for another five years.