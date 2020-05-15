Police Beat: May 8 – 15

BYU

Suspicious activity

May 8 – Suspicious activity occurred at the Jesse Knight Building on April 11 at 9 p.m. It was reported to be a possible theft on May 8.

Trespassing

May 11 – Richards building field at 6:44 p.m.

May 11 – Water Tower near MTC at 9:41 p.m.

Theft

May 13 – A theft occurred at Wyview Park between May 12-13.

Provo

Burglary

May 12 – A forced entry occurred at a parking lot on 300 North at 12 a.m.

May 13 – A forced entry occurred at a home on 2770 West at 2:23 p.m.

Theft

May 9 – A theft occurred at a home on 1280 West at 2:03 a.m.

May 9 – A bicycle was stolen on Freedom Blvd at 3:30 p.m.

May 10 – A theft occurred at a restaurant on Freedom Blvd at 12:30 a.m.

May 11 – An automobile was stolen on 360 North at 12:35 p.m.

May 11 – A bicycle was stolen from a home on 50 East at 1 a.m.

Orem

Criminal Mischief

May 8 – Orem resident Julia Jones was shot in the jaw by an officer while riding as a passenger with Samantha Bencomo, who attempted to run over the officer after failing to stop at police command. Bencomo had previously backed into a vehicle at a car lot at 1153 N. State and fled the scene of the accident, leading the police to chase after her. Bencomo was arrested while Jones was immediately taken to the hospital.