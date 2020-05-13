CDC data may indicate lower risk for seniors in Utah

Centers for Disease Control data shows seniors living in Utah are among those with the lowest risk of experiencing severe illness with COVID-19 due to lower rates of underlying health problems. (Karina Andrew)

Centers for Disease Control data on underlying health conditions in seniors may show that Utah seniors are some of the least at risk for COVID-19 complications, a QuoteWizard report finds.

“As we’ve seen during the COVID-19 outbreak, seniors with underlying health conditions are the most at-risk group for COVID-19,” the report states. “The CDC has identified the most at-risk underlying health conditions as chronic lung disease, asthma, heart conditions and diabetes. These health conditions put people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

Data analyst Adam Johnson used CDC data on prevalence of underlying health conditions in seniors over 55 to determine which states’ seniors had the highest risk of experiencing serious illness should they contract the novel coronavirus.

Utah’s seniors ranked 43rd of 50 in prevalence of high-risk underlying conditions. Minnesota came in last, while West Virginia came in first with the highest prevalence of these conditions among seniors.