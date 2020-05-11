Outside the outbreak: Arrests made in Ahmaud Arbery murder, US investigates Venezuela raid

White father, son charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery case

People react during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick Ga. Two men have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged with murder for the February fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. Arbery, a black man, was unarmed at the time of his death.

The killing sparked outrage across the U.S. as a video of the shooting went viral on Tuesday, May 5. Many people called the incident a hate crime and condemned the stalled local investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation became involved last week and announced the arrests of the McMichaels on May 7.

Utah gun advocate loses appeal to block bump stock ban

A bump stock is displayed in Harrisonburg, Va. A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a Utah gun rights advocate who challenged the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

A Utah gun rights advocate challenging the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks lost in a U.S. appeals court on May 7. Similar attempts to challenge the ban have previously failed.

Bump stocks are gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns. Bump stocks came under scrutiny after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. The incident eventually led the Trump administration to ban them in December of 2019.

US investigating Venezuela raid, Democrats press Trump for answers

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks over military equipment that he says was seized during an incursion into Venezuela, during his televised address from Miraflores in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 4, 2020. (Miraflores press office via AP)

U.S. Congress members are pressing the Trump Administration about how much the administration knew about an attempted raid to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Meanwhile, a former Green Beret who claimed responsibility for the raid is under federal investigation for arms trafficking. Others say the raid may have violated U.S. law and undermined negotiations to end Venezuela’s political standoff. President Donald Trump has denied any connection with the incident or the two U.S. men who were detained in Venezuela following the raid.

Veterans left in limbo as virus hits Nazi defeat anniversary

World War II and D-Day veteran Charles Norman Shay, from Indian Island, Maine, salutes the grave of fellow soldier Edward Morozewicz at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Friday, May 8, was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. Many veterans, most of whom are now in their 90s, celebrated the day in silence instead of with parades and remembrances.

Valentina Efremova, 96, worked as a nurse for front-line Soviet soldiers. “We’re the last remaining veterans. We won’t be able to celebrate the 80th anniversary,” she said.

Strict US border policy may remain as virus eases

Central American migrants seeking asylum, some wearing protective face masks, return to Mexico via the international bridge at the U.S-Mexico border that joins Ciudad Juarez and El Paso. Mexico and the U.S. are restricting travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

The U.S. policy of quickly expelling migrants apprehended along the Mexican border may have to stay in place after quarantine restrictions ease around the country, according to a Trump administration official.

The policy has struck a chord with both President Donald Trump’s support base, who see the move as another step to reducing illegal immigration, as well as immigration advocates, who say it deprives people of the right to seek asylum.