BYU football names Jasen Ah You, Jack Damuni to recruiting positions

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake named Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni to oversee recruiting responsibilities for the program.

Ah You will direct the program’s recruiting efforts and manage player personnel duties as the executive coordinator of recruiting and player personnel. Damuni will help coordinate recruiting activities and oversee recruiting events on campus as the executive coordinator of on-campus recruiting and community/player relations.

Both Ah You and Dumani are entering their fifth season at BYU after first joining Sitake’s football staff in 2016.

“I’m happy to officially announce Jasen Ah You and Jack Dumani in their new recruiting roles,” Sitake said in a press release. “Recruiting is a critical part of everything we do, and I am excited to have both Jasen and Jack putting their vision and energies into our daily recruiting efforts. They have both done an excellent job on our staff the past four years, and I am confident in what they will be able to help us accomplish in their new responsibilities.”

Ah You, who spent the past four seasons on Sitake’s staff as the support services coordinator, will direct the strategic planning and execution of BYU’s recruiting activities, messages, materials and official and unofficial visits. Ah You is in his 17th year working in football, having previously served in a variety of positions with the University of Utah, Snow College and Westlake High School.

Ah You and his family have deep ties with the program. His son, Chaz, is currently a linebacker at BYU. Ah You’s father, Charles Ah You, played running back at BYU from 1971-1975, and his two brothers Matt Ah You (2003-05, 08) and C.J. Ah You (2001-03) also played for the Cougars. His cousins Kingsley (1992-93) and Harland Ah You (1995-97) also played football for BYU.

“I’m excited for this challenge and opportunity,” Ah You said in a press release. “Having worked in the various levels of football from high school to college and also being a parent that went through four years of the recruiting process from that perspective, I have developed a clear vision and direction for recruiting. There is no place like BYU, and I’m excited to share that message with the outstanding young men and their families who would like to be a part of this great university.”

Damuni’s responsibilities include developing and overseeing the on-campus experience for prospective student-athletes, planning and supervising summer camps and game-day recruiting activities for the football program, organizing and managing the program’s missionary-related plans and needs, and serving as a liaison with campus departments involved in the recruiting process. Damuni will continue to coordinate community service and other volunteer opportunities for team members, run the True Blue Hero program and oversee alumni relations.

“I would like to thank Coach Sitake for giving me the opportunity to serve as the on-campus recruiter,” Damuni said in a press release. “Recruiting is the lifeblood of every sport that is played at the collegiate level and is a year-round battle. I am honored to be part of this important component and will always strive to do my best and represent Brigham Young University in making a positive impact to every student-athlete we serve and to the people in our community as well.”

Ah You promised reporters via Zoom shortly after the announcement was made that he and Dumani were going to “swing big” in their recruiting efforts.

“We’re not trying to build a team of Boy Scouts,” Ah You said. “We want to win football games. And to win, we need to have the best available athletes who fit what BYU has to offer. We’re going to swing for these guys.”

“The NFL is sprinkled with BYU athletes,” Ah You added. “There’s Taysom (Hill), Jamaal (Williams), (Devin and Bronson) Kaufusi and Daniel Sorensen. Not only do they make it to the NFL, but they excel. I think there’s a perception that the guys can’t make it to the NFL if they come to BYU, but that’s simply false. We may not have always recruited the type of athletes that the NFL has been looking for in the past but make no mistake about it, we’re going to go after those types of athletes hard.”