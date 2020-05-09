Dalton Nixon named BYU’s NSCA All-American Athlete of the Year

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) recognized BYU men’s basketball senior forward Dalton Nixon as BYU’s 2020 All-American Athlete of the Year.

Nominated by BYU men’s basketball strength coach Erick Schork, Nixon was recognized for his athletic accomplishments and his dedication to his strength and conditioning.

Nixon appeared in 28 games during the 2019-20 campaign, including 16 starts, and recorded career-best averages of 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Nixon shot 50.6% from the field and 37.5% from three-point territory before sustaining an ankle injury in a game against LMU on Feb. 13 that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Dalton Nixon was named BYU’s All-American Athlete of the Year by the NSCA. (Hannah Miner)

Nixon proved particularly pivotal for the Cougars when he helped fill the void of Yoeli Childs’ absence during Childs’ nine-game suspension at the beginning of the season. Nixon also added a three-point shot to his repertoire last season and developed into a crucial role player for the remainder of the year.

In a press release from BYU, Schork commended Nixon’s determination to improve during his senior year.

“Dalton forged himself into the consummate leader,” Schork said. “His approach to the ‘daily grind’ throughout the offseason earned him a high level of respect from his teammates and coaches. Dalton approaches every day as a new opportunity for improvement.”

NSCA member coaches may nominate one male and/or female strength and conditioning athlete per sport, per school.

“We are proud to have Coach Schork join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance,” NSCA Coaching Program Manager Eric McMahon said in the press release. “Supporting our student-athletes like Dalton Nixon guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”

The NSCA All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year program recognizes collegiate and high school athletes whose athletic accomplishments, in the opinion of their strength coach, reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning.