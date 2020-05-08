Police Beat: April 28 – May 8

BYU

Theft

April 28 — A theft occurred at the Richards Building bike rack between March 5 and April 28.

April 28 — A theft occurred at the Wyview bike rack around 8 p.m. on April 28.

May 5 — A theft occurred at Wyview Park between May 2-5.

Trespassing

April 28 — Richards Building soccer field at 8:02 p.m.

April 30 — Richards Building soccer field at 6:17 p.m.

Criminal Mischief

April 29 — A vending machine was damaged at the Wymont Terrace laundry building. Date and time occurred is unknown.

Provo

Theft

April 28 — A theft occurred at a home at 8:00 p.m.

April 28 — A theft occurred on Freedom Blvd at 6:09 a.m.

April 28 — A theft occurred on 500 West at 6:05 p.m.

April 28 — A motor vehicle was stolen at 6:31 p.m.

May 1 — A vehicle was reported stolen at 6 p.m.

Burglary

Apr. 29 — A unlawful entry happened at a home on 600 East at 5:18 a.m.

May 5 — A burglary was reported at a home on 700 North at 4:02 p.m.

Robbery

April 28 — A robbery occurred on the street on 500 West at 8:55 p.m. The robber was not holding a weapon.

Sexual Assault

April 30 — An individual was sexually assaulted at 10:22 a.m.