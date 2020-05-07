Good news Thursday: London women donate thousands of scrubs, giant cinnamon rolls sold for charity

Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms

High school seniors attend a virtual prom via Zoom on April 16 hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. With the Class of 2020 missing out on so many traditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have gone online to participate in virtual proms. (Baton Rouge Youth Coalition via AP)

High school proms across the nation were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so many well-known brands and celebrities are hosting virtual proms.

Teen Vogue will host a prom over Zoom on May 16, and they expect at least 5,000 high schoolers to attend. “Prom is definitely one of those bigger life moments when you’re growing up, even if you find it to be corny or not cool. It definitely still is something that’s a moment you look back on and remember,” said Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner.

Power of the needle: 4 women help UK docs needing scrubs

Textile artist Brooke Dennis makes scrubs for NHS (National Health Service) staff to wear during the coronavirus outbreak, at her textiles and craft studio called Make Town, in east London, Thursday, April 23, 2020, as part of the Scrub Hub network of voluntary community groups. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Four London women started “Scrub Hub” to make scrubs for local doctors after learning there was a shortage. The group has already produced more than 3,800 sets of scrubs, and the organization now has over 2,200 volunteers across the United Kingdom.

“The one little group spawned into many, many, many others, and it’s created a fantastic little community,’’ said organizer Annabel Maguire.

Mayor imposes curfew, then entertains fellow bored residents

Kauai Mayor Derek Karakami introduces his latest “Stay Home, Kauai” video aimed at keeping his county informed and entertained after implementing a curfew to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (Derek Kawakami via AP)

In March, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami set a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. county-wide curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Shortly after, he began posting videos on his Facebook page. Kawakami said that the videos were made to “break the boredom together as a community.”

While some videos are meant to entertain — like the video of him performing popular TikTok dances — other videos share important information regarding the pandemic.

Giant cinnamon rolls raise money, feed ‘bellies and souls’

Whitney Rutz displays a large cinnamon roll before putting it in the oven in her home in Portland, Oregon. Rutz baked cinnamon rolls to help raise funds for Oregon Food Bank. (Whitney Rutz via AP)

Baking has become a popular coping technique and hobby for many people stuck at home during the pandemic, and one Oregon resident decided to use her giant cinnamon rolls to raise money for the Oregon Food Bank. So far Whitney Rutz has raised over $35,000.

“If I didn’t have this to focus on … I don’t know the state I would be in right now emotionally,” Rutz said.