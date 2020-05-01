BYU football adjusts to coronavirus uncertainty

The sports world was turned upside down on March 12. Crisis flooded the BYU athletic department as social-distancing rules were implemented.

The softball team was stuck in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after the Southeastern Conference suspended all athletic activities. The men’s volleyball team didn’t leave the airport to travel to Stanford University for a match. The men’s tennis team canceled travel plans for their upcoming match in Fresno, California. Gymnastics head coach Guard Young pleaded to not send his athletes to Southern Utah University for the upcoming meet. BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe juggled phone calls with President Kevin Worthen and WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez on how the university should proceed.

It was announced that all athletic competitions and activities would be canceled until further notice due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. This meant the rest of football spring practices were canceled. Practices started on Monday, March 2, and were planned to end with Pro-Day on Friday, March 27, and the spring game on Saturday, March 28.

With only six spring practices under their belt, special teams coordinator Ed Lamb and tight ends coach Steve Clark were mainly focused on the younger players in the program. Coach Lamb felt like he wasn’t able to assess his newer players as much as he would have liked. His younger players were also looking for chances to show their abilities and potential.

“Normally, we try and get a good idea of who our two-deep players are,” Lamb said. “I don’t think our younger players got a good enough opportunity to show what they can do.”

In contrast, Coach Clark had enough time to see what his players were capable of.

“We start early in March, so at least we got some practices in. Some teams didn’t get any,” Clark said. “I think the most critical thing we did at tight end and fullback was to get the younger guys in and see how they did in the competition. I think they all did very well, and we have an idea of what we have in the fall.”

Coaches and players soon found themselves figuring out how to achieve their off-season goals without the rest of spring practices. The coaches made sure to still contact their players to discuss their strengths and things they should continue to work on. Coach Clark still conducted his “state of the union” with his players over video chat or phone call. Coaches sent out plenty of film and other resources for the players to maintain their football IQ with their time off. They also issued workout challenges.

“We started off doing pushup challenges,” Clark said. “Everybody had to do 200 a day.”

Players have been doing their part to stay in shape and stay sharp. Junior offensive lineman James Empey has been working with the strength staff remotely.

“Our strength staff is great,” Empey said. “They have sent us a bunch of different workouts to keep us sane at this time.”

BYU linebacker and running back Tyler Allgeier doing footwork drills with off-time. (Tyler Allegier)

Sophomore linebacker and running back Tyler Allgeier and junior quarterback Zach Wilson have been taking advantage of their time off by working with different coaches and trainers. Allgeier has made an effort to stay connected and active.

“With all of this free time, I’m trying to get workouts in,” Allgeier said. “Also trying to get healthy and get rid of nagging injuries.”

Wilson’s main focus for the off-season is progressing in every aspect and developing more as a leader. He hopes that he can become a more complete quarterback to lead his team to a better season than a 7-6 record. Quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick emphasized making good decisions on the field and how to recover from bad plays. Wilson was also especially eager for this off-season for the time he would have to train.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson training in California. (Zach Wilson)

“Last year I missed the off-season because of shoulder surgery,” Wilson said. “And now I have a healthy shoulder and hand it is just how much bigger, stronger and faster I can get.”

With all of the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the country, there is no definite answer on whether or not there will be college football in the fall. The consequences of not having a season could be costly. The commissioners of each conference talked with Vice President Mike Pence about the circumstances where college football would be allowed. College football and other fall sports would only take place if universities hold classes on campus.

Other options, such as playing in the winter and spring, have been presented as a possibility. The coaches and players have been mindful and sensitive to the situation and continue to stay hopeful.

Coach Lamb has remained positive throughout the whole situation.

“College athletes and coaches see everything through a lens of competition,” Lamb said. “And when something like this happens, it is a bit of an eye-opener that there are more important things in life. It does not mean that athletics or competitions are any less important but it’s more of a perspective.”