COVID-19 Task Force to provide 2 million masks for Utah residents

Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force announced via Twitter on April 28 that they are launching “A Mask for Every Utahn,” an initiative that will provide 2 million masks for Utah residents.

"A Mask for Every Utahn" is a new initiative developed to help Utahns during this pandemic. If you are not able to get a mask or make a mask, click the link to order free masks for your household. #MaskUtah https://t.co/y3Tp3IajIt pic.twitter.com/TNMS0CUrwT — Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force (@UtahCoronavirus) April 28, 2020

Utah residents can apply online to have a mask shipped to them. Herbert tweeted that these masks are intended only for those who do not already have access to a mask and that residents should order one per person.

“As we transition to moderate risk, we need people to wear masks in public,” the task force tweeted.

The task force also said on Twitter that masks hinder the spread of COVID-19 because they block droplets from the nose and mouth.

A Mask for Every Utahn will provide 2 million masks to Utahns, free of charge.



Request a mask here: https://t.co/peLex8q4od



Please request only one mask per person — and only request a mask if you do not already have one. #utcovid19 #masks #UtahMask — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 28, 2020

“Please, when you’re in public places, wear a mask,” the initiative website says. “Doing so will help protect you and others as we work to keep Utah healthy and safe.”

Funding for the masks comes from the CARES act, the federal stimulus package Congress passed on March 27. The masks will be made by Utah manufacturing companies and distributed to Utah residents free of charge.