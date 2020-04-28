BYU Student Health Center offers COVID-19 testing to students, employees

BYU Student Health Center is now offering COVID-19 testing to BYU employees and students. (Preston Crawley)

The BYU Student Health Center is administering COVID-19 tests to BYU students and employees.

The Student Health Center will test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain, headache, chills, sore throat or a decrease in sense of taste or smell.

Dr. Keith Willmore, the Student Health Center medical director, said the Student Health Center administers anywhere from one to seven tests per day, with an average of about three to four tests a day.

Willmore said before someone gets tested, they should call 801-310-0438 and a nurse will help them decide if they should be tested. If the caller has one or more of the symptoms, the Student Health Center will administer a test.

Once someone has scheduled a time to get tested at the Student Health Center, they will pull into a U-shaped driveway in front of the Student Health Center. An employee will then come out to the car and administer a nose-swab test. The test results are usually back within 24 hours.

Director of Student Health Services Brad LeBaron said that 100% of the cost of testing will be covered by insurance. Willmore said as far as he knows, the health center is accepting all insurances for COVID-19 testing. Willmore said some insurances are even covering the test with no co-pay.

“Having a test will not necessarily result in your being sent home to isolate,” LeBaron said. “The decision to isolate is a separate decision made by the clinician supervising your care and testing.”

Willmore encourages students and employees to continue washing their hands frequently, to practice social distancing and to wear a face mask in places where there are a lot of people. “The mask actually helps you the most by reminding you not to touch your face,” Willmore said.