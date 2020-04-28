Authentication now required for BYU Zoom meetings

An announcement was sent out this morning to BYU employees about a new change to how participants will gain access to Zoom meetings.

“Beginning tomorrow, the default will require participants to log in to the meeting with their BYU credentials,” the announcement said.

This new setting will allow meeting hosts to prevent any outside access to interfere with their meetings. If someone who does not have a BYU account wishes to join, the meeting host will need to disable the setting to allow them in.

Any meetings created prior to April 29 will not automatically have these default settings and hosts will need to enable them if they wish to have them.

For more information on this new setting, visit BYU’s website.