Gov. Herbert announced transition to moderate COVID-19 risk protocols on May 1

Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Department of Health announced new COVID-19 health recommendations as Utah transitions from a state of high risk to one of moderate risk.

We are beginning to enter a stabilization phase. We need you to take ALL precautions seriously. Moving forward into MODERATE RISK, or orange, and continuing our positive trends, is wholly dependent on you continuing to take precautions seriously. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 28, 2020

These new recommendations will be put into place on May 1.

Herbert said that Utahns will be able to gather with groups of friends and family smaller than 20 people as long as everyone involved has maintained strict social distancing guidelines. Residents will also be able to dine-in at restaurants and go to gyms and salons if the locations and visitors remain cautious and keep social distancing.

“You should still shop infrequently (and) make one large grocery shopping trip instead of many small ones,” Herbert said in a tweet. “Carryout and delivery services at restaurants are still strongly encouraged.”

Herbert warned that these new COVID-19 protocols are dependent on Utahns continuing to take the virus seriously as they transition.

“Continue practicing good hygiene. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently you can, use hand sanitizer after interactions with people or objects, use masks, cover coughs or sneezes into the sleeve or elbow, don’t touch your face,” Herbert said in a tweet.