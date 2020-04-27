Three BYU football alums land undrafted free agent deals

BYU saw three of its graduating playmakers sign on with professional clubs as undrafted free agents.

Safety Dayan Ghanwoloku, receiver Aleva Hifo and running back Ty’Son Williams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

The undrafted free agency process differs from that of the actual draft, as players who remained unselected following seven draft rounds become eligible to receive offers from NFL teams and sign with the suitor of their choice.

Ghanwoloku totaled 43 starts, 207 tackles, seven interceptions and seven fumble recoveries during his career as a Cougar. The ball-hawking Liberia native also excelled on special teams, possibly his quickest ticket on to the field in Los Angeles in a young, unproven defensive-back unit.

Hifo, primarily a receiver but often returning kicks and carrying the football, totaled 118 receptions, 55 carries, 1,569 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons at the Y. His most memorable moment as a Cougar came against #6 Wisconsin in 2018, tossing a 31-yard touchdown on the famous “Bucky” trick play that proved the difference in the dramatic upset victory. Hifo joins the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, coached by former BYU player/graduate assistant Andy Reid.

Williams joined the Cougars as a graduate transfer from South Carolina with remarkable promise, only to suffer a torn ACL after just four games. Before the injury, Williams played a key offensive role in two upset victories against Tennessee and USC, racking up 36 carries, 191 yards and two scores in the pair of contests. Now Williams looks for a shot with Baltimore, the NFL’s top rushing team with over 206 yards per game in 2019.

In a press release from BYU, head coach Kalani Sitake offered his congratulations to his former players.

“I’m grateful for what each of these guys did for our program, and I’m really happy for them having earned these NFL opportunities,” Sitake said. “They are talented football players and great people who will continue to represent themselves and BYU well. It was an honor to coach them.”

Safety Austin Lee remains unsigned but is likely to receive various mini camp invites from teams in the coming days.

Recent BYU undrafted free agents of note include Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, a Super Bowl champion with Reid and company, along with New Orleans Saints “Swiss army knife” quarterback Taysom Hill, who inked a two year, $21 million extension with the Saints this past weekend.