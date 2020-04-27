Outside the outbreak: South Korea denies Jong Un rumors, Utah OKs holding primary entirely by mail

South Korea maintains Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang on April 11.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

A top South Korean official said his country remains confident that there have been no “unusual developments” in North Korea, suggesting that rumors about the health, including the alleged death, of leader Kim Jong Un are untrue.

The rumors about Un’s health began after he missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, one of the most important events in the country. Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, and he had not missed the event since assuming power after his father’s death in late 2011.

Four GOP governor candidates to appear on primary ballot

Former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes speaks during a debate for Utah’s 2020 gubernatorial race, in Salt Lake City on Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Republican voters will have a fourth gubernatorial hopeful to choose from in the June primary after former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes qualified for a spot on the ballot.

Conservative Hughes joins two front-runners who are considered more moderate, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., as well as former Utah Republic Party Chairman Thomas Wright. Gov. Gary Herbert will not run again after serving more than a decade in the office.

Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

A couple place a flag at a memorial in Portapique, Nova Scotia, following the shooting rampage on April 18. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Policed confirmed that Canada’s worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Darren Campbell said the weekend shooting rampage started with an assault by the suspect on his girlfriend and ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia.

Utah OKs holding primary entirely by mail amid coronavirus

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams leads the Utah Legislature’s virtual special session in a nearly empty Senate chambers at the Utah State Capitol on April 16 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah lawmakers voted to run an upcoming primary election in June entirely by mail and to close traditional polling places temporarily.

Most of conservative Utah already vote by mail, in contrast with the by-mail voting skepticism from national Republicans like President Donald Trump. The bill would automatically repeal on Aug. 1, so in-person voting can return for the general election in November.

Man charged in drive-by shooting at ‘Duck Dynasty’ estate

Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting at the Louisiana estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson.

Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after shooting at two homes in West Monroe on Friday afternoon, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday. No one was injured in the shooting, authorities said.