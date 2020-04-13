384 Final Story

BYU students first protestedthe Honor Code, BYU’s behavioral requirements, in April of 2019. Issues of concern for the protestors included protection, accountability, and safety for LGBT students, among other things.

The Honor Code, Explained (Mickey Randle)

Since the protest, several changes have been made, including the addition of third-partycandidates to the Honor Code’s disciplinary processes. On Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, BYU announced more changes, which included the elimination of the clause, which specified rules about homosexual behavior.

For some, this was a cause for celebration. National media, including the New York TimesandNewsweek, ran a story about the supposed laxation of the standards. A photoof two female students kissing in front of a statue of Brigham Young went viral.

Later that day, BYU announced via Twitterthat the administration believed there was some miscommunications as far as the changes went, saying ““Even though we have removed the more prescriptive language, the principles of the Honor Code remain the same.”

On Wednesday March 4th, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints releaseda letter clarifying the statement about the changes.

“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the Honor Code,” said the letter, which was signed by Elder Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner of the Church Educational System.

Following the announcement, protestsheld by LGBT students and supporters were held on BYU campus and at Church headquartersin Salt Lake City. These protests were countered by other gatheringsthat included a public reading of the “The Family: A Proclamation to the World”, a document released by the Church that states that marriage is between a man and a woman.

A Twitter account and website entitled “Save BYU” appeared in February. The website has since expired. The Twitter account contains the phrase “wake up the world for the conflict of justice”, lyrics from the Latter-Day Saint hymn “Praise to the Man” as part of the biography section.

The Twitter account has retweeted information about events like counter-protests and public readings of “The Family: A Proclamation to The World”. One tweet displays pictures of smaller copies of the document that the user said would be posted over campus.

The Twitter account also includes photos of the letter from the Church Educational System with a caption that reads “We Won!”

Another Tweet reads “Every prophet and God have stated that marriage is between a man and a woman, and that is eternal.”

The Save BYU movement did not respond to requests for comment.

It seems to many that the issue has divided BYU campus. Thomas Richins, a social science teaching major and member of the LGBT community, says that the changes to the honor code have impacted him, and the rest of the community extremely negatively.

According to Richins, he and other LGBT students at BYU were happy about the changes, especially since they had heard a rumor that revelation and prayer were involved in removing the Honor Code’s clause on homosexuality.

Following the release of the CES letter, Richins said he has felt a lot of fear and confusion, even to the point of wondering if the initial removal of the clause was an institutional maneuver designed to discover LGBT students on campus.

“In my opinion, it would have been better if no changes would have happened”, said Richins.

In general, Richins said that he has had negative experiences at BYU in regards to his opinions and sexuality.

“It’s hard knowing that I will never be accepted if I choose to date who I’m naturally attracted to as dictated by my body chemistry,” said Richins. He has also experienced negative consequences and jokes in regards to homosexuality, but he also notes that things have been getting better since people have recently become more aware of the LGBT community.

Richins said that he has professors that understand, or at least respect, that this issue is difficult for him, and that it takes a toll on his mental health.

Richins said that he does feel that BYU campus is divided on the issue of homosexuality and rights for LGBT students. He wishes that BYU would issue an apology letter to those in the community, or increase the service capabilities of BYU’s counseling and psychological services.

“There’s something wrong in the system, but it feels like BYU doesn’t really care because they’re too focused on the donors, or something like that,” said Richins, “We can’t change the will of God but we can treat others with kindness. It feels like BYU doesn’t want to do either of those things, when they could do one.”

Political science major Dayson Damuni has a differing opinion. Damuni feels that though the wording of the honor code was changed, the values and principles of the honor code did not.

“I think that it is irresponsible and unrealistic for people to expect and demand that a university that is owned, funded, and ran by The Church change the standards which it counsels its members to adhere to,” said Damuni.

Damuni said that the wording of the honor code affirms his admiration for the Church, but that since the changes and CES letter, he has lost respect for some of the student body. He describes the behavior of students involved in honor code protests as “immature and irresponsible”.

“It has been concerning and disheartening to watch how this movement has transformed from last year where some students were protesting honor code enforcement policy, to this year where students are protesting the actual honor code and Church doctrine as established by the Lord,” said Damuni.

Damuni does express these views on social media, and in person with family, friends and strangers. He said that he almost always receives negative responses, and is frequently called a homophobe or a bigot.

“It is very disturbing that most people who belong to this new radical movement cannot even have civil conversations with those of opposing viewpoints without resorting to name calling, swearing, and playing the victim,” said Damuni.

Damuni does not believe that BYU campus is very divided on this issue, though he acknowledges some political differences between students. Damuni aligns himself with the conservative political movement, and thinks that most of BYU students feel the same.

“Regardless of the political division that sometimes exists, it has been my experience that the vast majority of BYU students, including the minority groups, do not support the flat out changing of Church doctrine and the honor code,” said Damuni.

In some cases, BYU students have chosen to organize in the form of social media movements. Blogs, Twitter and Instagram accounts are frequently used tools for spreading beliefs and information.

Color the Campus, run by psychology major Bradley Talbot, is a movement that aims to show support for LGBT individuals by holding “Rainbow Days”. Talbot announces a designated Rainbow Day via the Color the Campus Instagram account, and students belonging to or in support of the LGBT community wear rainbow to school. Talbot also hosts educational discussions via Instagram.

Talbot believes that visibility and representation on campus are important. He said gets messages from students almost everyday who say that they have yet to come out of the closet, but are comforted by the idea of community.

As part of the initiative, Talbot often gives out free rainbow pins and flags to students. Following the changes to the honor code and the release of the CES letter, Talbot says the movement picked up steam.

In response to the changes, Talbot said the ordeal has been personally difficult for him, and that he feels that BYU has swept the LGBT community under the rug. However, he plans to continue to hold rainbows days as soon as classesare resumed.

Talbot does feel that there is political division at BYU, and that things can only be resolved through compromise and discussion.

“It’s not the students against BYU specifically, because there is a lot of good that BYU does. You can’t throw the whole thing out because of this one thing. What it is is these students against this kind of discrimination and ignorance and neglect that they feel,” said Talbot.

With the suspension of classes due to COVID-19, it is unclear how either of these movements will proceed, or how the Church will respond to further developments. What is clear is that this issue, and the way people feel about it, is not going away anytime soon.