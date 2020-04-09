BYU Women’s Conference to be streamed online

BYU Women’s Conference announced the conference will be held digitally on May 1. (BYU Women’s Conference)

BYU Women’s Conference announced April 8 via a live video on Facebook that this year’s conference will be a “virtual gathering.”

They also stated on Facebook that the conference will be streamed free of charge.

The conference, which is based on the theme “Gather All Safely in Christ,” was previously scheduled to be held on the BYU campus on April 30 and May 1, but it was canceled last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital conference will take place on May 1 from 10 a.m. to noon MDT via a live stream on the conference’s Facebook page, womensconference.byu.edu and churchofjesuschrist.org.

Four video-on-demand sessions will also be available following the live-stream.