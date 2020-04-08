Utah governor requires travel declaration because of COVID-19

Gov. Gary Herbert issued an order on Twitter today requiring all individuals older than 18 to complete a travel declaration form when entering Utah

These declarations, which are required at the Salt Lake City International Airport and on roadways, will be passed out beginning Friday, April 10. Herbert said the declaration asks individuals whether they have been tested for COVID-19, if they are experiencing symptoms of the virus and where they have traveled recently.

I am issuing an order this week in advance of Easter weekend requiring all individuals who are 18 years or older to complete a COVID-19 travel declaration form when entering our state. This will be required at the airport, and on our roadways. #utcovid19 #StaySafe #StayHome — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 8, 2020

Herbert has been active on Twitter sharing announcements, updates and information regarding COVID-19 in Utah.

Previously on March 26, Herbert issued a “stay home, stay safe” directive that encouraged residents and those visiting Utah to avoid recreational travel.

“I expect all Utah residents and businesses to follow these directives,” Herbert said in the directive. “They are necessary to keep Utah residents safe during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.”

He warned residents to not mistake this directive as a shelter-in-place order.

As of April 7, Utah was one of eight states that have yet to order all residents to stay at home although Salt Lake, Davis and Summit County have directed residents to stay at home. Summit County’s order was effective beginning March 27, Salt Lake’s March 30 and Davis’s on April 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued travel advisories for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recommending residents avoid “non-essential domestic travel” for two weeks. The advisory was effective immediately beginning March 30.

“The Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory,” says the announcement on their website.

The CDC said they do not typically issue advisories or restrictions for travel in the United States but have published several things to consider for those attempting travel.