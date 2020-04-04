Two BYU professors called to serve in Church leadership roles

Brad R. Wilcox, a renowned professor of ancient scripture at BYU, was called to serve as a counselor in the Young Men General Presidency. Robert T. Smith, a Church history professor at BYU, was called as an Area Seventy.

President Dallin H. Oaks opened the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference by announcing a new Young Men General Presidency — Brother Steven J. Lund as the new president, with Brother Ahmad Corbitt and Brother Bradley (Brad) R. Wilcox as his counselors. They will be replacing Brother Stephen W. Owen, Brother Douglas D. Holmes and Brother M. Joseph Brough. Prior to this announcement, President Oaks also announced nine new General Authority Seventies, including Robert T. Smith, and 57 Area Seventies.

Wilcox joined the BYU faculty and spent several years in the Teacher Education Department before moving to Ancient Scripture in 2016. Wilcox is well known for his books, most notably The Continuous Atonement and his BYU devotional speech “His Grace is Sufficient.” In addition to speaking at devotionals, he’s involved with speaking at Church Educational System programs like Especially For Youth, BYU Education Week and BYU Women’s Conference.

Smith started serving as the managing director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU in 2006. He served until 2016 when he was called for three years to serve as the president of the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission.