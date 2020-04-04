President Nelson reveals new Church symbol, calls for second worldwide fast

The new symbol of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Russell M. Nelson revealed the symbol in the Saturday night session of the April 2020 General Conference. (Church Newsroom)

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new symbol for the Church during the Saturday evening session of General Conference.

He said the symbol is to “signify the central place of Jesus Christ in His Church” and that the introduction of this symbol is part of the Church’s initiative to place emphasis on using the correct name of the Church and remembering to focus on Christ.

The symbol includes an image of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue standing within an arch over the name of the Church contained in a box, which represents a cornerstone.

“The symbol will now be used as a visual identifier for official literature, news and events of the Church,” President Nelson said. “It will remind all that this is the Savior’s Church and that all we do, as members of His Church, centers on Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Saturday night session of the April 2020 General Conference. He called for another worldwide fast for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via YouTube)

During his address, President Nelson also invited all to participate in another worldwide fast — on Good Friday — for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Nelson’s call follows a previous invitation to members and others to participate in a worldwide to fast on Sunday, March 29.

“For all whose health may permit, let us fast, pray and unite our faith once again. Let us prayerfully plead for relief from this global pandemic,” he said. “I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”

He concluded his remarks by bearing testimony of the power a worldwide fast could have. “I know that He will respond to the pleadings of His people,” he said.