Two youth speak at Saturday evening session of General Conference

Laudy R. Kaouk speaks during the Saturday evening session of General Conference. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via YouTube)

In a rare occurrence, two Provo teenagers spoke during the Saturday evening session of General Conference.

The last time there was a youth speaker in a General Conference session was in April 1983, when Elder Matthew S. Holland gave a talk entitled “Muddy Feet and White Shirts.”

Laudy R. Kaouk, who attends a Spanish-speaking congregation in Provo, spoke about how priesthood blesses youth.

“Don’t hesitate to ask for a blessing when you need extra guidance. It is in our difficult moments that we need the Spirit to help us the most,” she said.

Kaouk added that the priesthood also blesses her and others through patriarchal blessings.

“God is cheering for us. He wants us to return to Him. He knows us personally. He knows you. He loves us. He is always aware of us and blesses us even when we feel we don’t deserve it,” she said.

Enzo S. Petelo speaks during the Saturday evening session of General Conference. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via YouTube)

Enzo S. Petelo, who attends a different congregation in Provo, also spoke about the blessings of the priesthood and the responsibility to spread the gospel.

“We are given the opportunity to minister like angels, to preach the gospel on all the continents of the earth and to help souls come unto Christ,” he said.

Petelo talked about the Restoration of the priesthood power and shared his own experience of baptizing his younger sister.

“I invite all of us to study the lives of these great priesthood holders and seek to improve ourselves daily so we can be ready to meet our Maker,” he said.