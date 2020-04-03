The latter-day corona bride

PROVO — For engaged couples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, temple closures worldwide have caused major upsets to wedding plans.

Many couples are pushing their wedding dates up and choosing to marry civilly as they wait for temples to reopen, but some are continuing to face challenges.

In Utah, marriage licenses can be acquired online. However, this is not the case in all states where courthouses have closed.

But as they say, “Love will find a way”.

Couples have driven to different states to get marriage licenses and marry. They’ve invited friends and family members to group Facetime and Zoom calls so they can participate virtually in their wedding ceremony.

And what of receptions? Some couples have resorted to drive-by receptions where friends and family can leave gifts and talk with the couple at a safe distance on their special day.

With civil marriages continuing, the Church should expect booked schedules and crowded sealing rooms when temples reopen.