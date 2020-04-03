Drive-through COVID-19 tests now available in Provo, Orem

Drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are now available throughout Provo and Orem. At testutah.com, Utah residents can take a health assessment, after which at-risk individuals will receive a testing time slot and location.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi encouraged all Utah residents to take the health assessment.

“Leaders across many industries have come together virtually overnight to create a solution that will help crush the curve and save many lives,” Kaufusi said in an Instagram post.

These testing stations are part of TestUtah, an initiative sponsored by Silicon Slopes and state leaders with the goal of increasing COVID-19 testing rates in Utah.

“In addition to social distancing, widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19,” reads the TestUtah website. “Testing gives us crucial data that we need to track the spread of the virus, contain it, and to help find a cure and save lives.”

According to the website, more drive-through locations are being added to accommodate more than 3,000 tests per day.