Drive-through COVID-19 tests now available in Provo, Orem

Karina Andrew
Drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are now available throughout Provo and Orem. At testutah.com, Utah residents can take a health assessment, after which at-risk individuals will receive a testing time slot and location.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi encouraged all Utah residents to take the health assessment.

I'm excited to announce that drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are available now in Provo and Orem! Have symptoms? You can take an assessment at TestUtah.com. As part of this effort, the #TestUtahChallenge calls on every Utahn to complete an online assessment at TestUtah.com After you take the assessment online, those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is widespread, will receive a time slot for your test and you'll be directed to a drive-through testing location. Leaders across many industries have come together virtually overnight to create a solution that will help crush the curve and save many lives.

“Leaders across many industries have come together virtually overnight to create a solution that will help crush the curve and save many lives,” Kaufusi said in an Instagram post.

These testing stations are part of TestUtah, an initiative sponsored by Silicon Slopes and state leaders with the goal of increasing COVID-19 testing rates in Utah.

“In addition to social distancing, widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19,” reads the TestUtah website. “Testing gives us crucial data that we need to track the spread of the virus, contain it, and to help find a cure and save lives.”

According to the website, more drive-through locations are being added to accommodate more than 3,000 tests per day.

