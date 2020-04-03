6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

A record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The staggering number easily shatters all previous jobless figures.

It’s historic—not seen even during the Great Depression on in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

It also overtakes the expectations of economists, who were anticipating 3.5 million claims.

A week earlier, 3.3 million Americans filed for their first week of benefits.

It comes as more businesses lay off and furlough workers amid the pandemic.