April 2: Today’s BYU Campus COVID-19 update

The BYU campus has changed drastically due to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country and the world. Find out how the campus is functioning, what’s open, what’s closed and what’s new.

Today’s campus updates:

Dispute Resolution Processes for COVID-19 Housing Disputes

According to the BYU website, “BYU student tenants and BYU landlords can begin the COVID-19 housing dispute resolution process by requesting mediation.

Per the BYU Student-Landlord contract, non-BYU students may request mediation with BYU landlords, but all participation is voluntary. Non-BYU students may use the formal legal system to address COVID-19 housing issues if the other party refuses mediation. 2019-2020 BYU Student-Landlord Rental Agreement.

All COVID-19 housing cases will begin in a teleconference mediation session via Zoom with a trained neutral third-party mediator, a petitioner (a student-tenant or landlord), and a respondent (landlord or student-tenant). Mediators do not act as judges but, rather, process advocates who help guide parties through a healthy negotiation of issues. Each mediation session will last a maximum of 90 minutes.

If parties do not reach a resolution during the mediation session, either party may request arbitration. The Center for Peace and Conflict Resolution will use well-trained third-party arbitrators from the legal community to arbitrate individual cases.”

Outdoor Areas

According to an executive summary of BYU building access and security, the following list are outdoor areas prohibited for any use:

• BYU North Stadium Fields (northeast corner of University Ave and 2230 North)

• Cougar Field (southwest corner of University Pkwy and 900 East)

• Haws Field (southeast corner of University Ave and 1060 North (directly west of the Indoor

Practice Facility))

• Helaman Recreation Area (southeast corner of University Pkwy and Canyon Road (tied to the

Track and Field Complex))

• Intramural Recreation Area (northwest corner of University Pkwy and University Ave (directly

west of the LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot))

• LaVell Edwards Stadium (northeast corner of University Pkwy and Canyon Road)

• Miller Park (southwest corner of University Pkwy and Campus Drive)

• Richards Building Fields (north of Student Athlete Building; southwest corner of Canyon Road

and Cougar Blvd (1230 N))

• Outdoor Tennis Courts (northeast corner of 150 East and 800 North)

Women’s Conference

Women’s conference will not be held on BYU campus. Organizers are looking into streaming options. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Other updates regarding COVID-19:

BYU psychology professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad talks about ways we can remain connected while social distancing.

“Our relationships can be a source of social support in times of stress,” Holt-Lunstad said.

Information that is still in place:

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe has temporarily made Creative Cloud available for all students. Any BYU student can access adobe.byu.edu and use their BYU Net ID to set up an account.

Bowling and Games Center

The Bowling and Games Center is closed until further notice.

Buildings

According to BYU’s website, most buildings on campus are now closed, except to those with key-card access.

The following buildings are open on a reduced schedule to BYU students and employees only:

HBLL (Mon-Sat, 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

JFSB and HFAC (Mon-Fri, 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

TNRB (Mon-Fri, 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Cannon Center

The website states that all buildings will be closed on Sundays except to ecclesiastical leaders who will be provided with updated building assignments and other information from their ecclesiastical leadership lines.

BYU Laundry

BYU laundry is still open to the public and operating under the following hours:

Front counter: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Closed Tuesday’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Alterations: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

BYU Sports

All BYU athletic events have been canceled.

All single game tickets will be automatically refunded.

Mens volleyball season ticket holders will be contacted by email regarding a refund for the final home match of the season.

Gymnastics season ticket holders will be refunded for the final match of the season.

Baseball season ticket holders will be refunded for the whole season.

For questions or concerns contact *protected email* .

BYU Store

The BYU Store is open, but operating on new hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with distribution services only being open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be closed on Saturdays until further notice.

University Pack n’ Ship is open Monday-Friday from 12 p.m to 5 p.m.

Wells Fargo is closed until further notice.

Campus Employees

A Y News email sent out March 25 gives the following directions for working on campus:

“Employees whose work requires them to be on campus should stay home if they have symptoms of illness. Before going to work each day, employees should specifically self-assess for signs of fever, cough or difficulty breathing and report their status to their supervisor.

Managers and supervisors should also direct employees to return home if they are observed with any of these symptoms while at work. Supervisors may contact BYU’s Compensation Department for guidance regarding employees who do not have sick leave as an option.

Where possible, supervising units have the discretion to allow student, part-time and full-time employees to work from home.”

Campus Floral

This service is open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Cannon Commons

“The Cannon Commons will be open for students with meal plans and will provide boxed meals for pick up.” according to an email from University Communications sent out to students.

Commencements and Convocations

The university has canceled all gatherings for this year’s commencements and convocations, but individual colleges can stream their convocation.



Cougareat

The following are closed for the rest of the semester:

Milk and Cookies

Cougar Cafe

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

Choices

Papa Johns

Subway

Still open, Monday-Friday:

Cougar Express 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Chick-Fil-A 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aloha Plate 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Cougareat will be closed on Saturday’s until further notice.

Open restaurants in the Cougareat are only available through “walk-thru” service. People can order through a speaker and then wait in the designated area to pick up their food.

COVID-19 cases

BYU announced it’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 23. As of March 31, there are three confirmed cases.

The university has added a self-reporting tool to the COVID-19 page on its website, and is asking members of the campus community to self-report if they have tested positive or are waiting for test results. They can self-report here.

Beyond that, BYU is not confirming or dispelling reports of COVID-19 exposure in the campus community, only reporting a number of cases.

The David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies

An email was sent out to Kennedy Center students saying, “Until further notice, the Kennedy Advisement Center and student lounge in 273 HRCB will be closed.”

The email said that they will still be advising students through phone calls and Zoom.

The Kennedy Center will not be streaming their convocation.

Devotionals and Forums

The April 7 Devotional with Estela Marquez will proceed as a broadcast through BYUtv. The April 14 Unforum have both been canceled.

Dining Establishments

BYU Food-To-Go offers grocery pickup.

The Cannon Center, Legends Grille and all Creamery locations will remain open, according to an email sent by BYU. However, all other dining locations will be closed for the semester.

The Jamba Juice in the Wilkinson Center is open on Monday-Fridays from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m., but the Jamba Juice at the Student Athlete Building is closed.

Enterprise CarShare

Enterprise CarShare is unavailable until further notice.

College of Family, Home and Social Sciences

Departments and faculty are making determinations on a case-by-case basis regarding practical and lab-based requirements including things like licensing and accreditation.

There has been no final decision regarding convocation, although a delayed convocation is being considered.

Final Examinations

“In preparing finals for W2020 faculty may choose to employ standard examination modes, adapted to remote delivery. They might also approach final exams in novel ways and are authorized to do so,” according to BYU’s website.

Gatherings

University Communications sent out an email on March 31 that said: “BYU currently prohibits gatherings of any size in conjunction with the state of Utah’s Stay Safe, Stay Home directive.”

The email continues, “Maintaining physical distance is so important right now. If there is not a necessary need to be together, don’t associate with people outside of your residence. Stay home, stay safe.”

Grading

In an email to students, Academic Vice President Shane Reese addresses decisions to fairly evaluate final grades.

“At the end of this semester only, faculty will submit a letter grade for each course as per the standard grade submission protocol. After the grades are submitted by faculty, students can choose to keep the standard grade given or move to a pass/fail for each specific course.

Pass and Fail grades will not affect GPA. A ‘Pass’ will count as a passing grade and a completed academic credit. For this semester only, a ‘Fail’ will not adversely affect GPA and no credit will be given for that course,” according to the email.

For more information and frequently asked questions visit Grading Adjustments for Winter 2020.

International Cinema

According to the International Cinema’s website “all in-person screenings have been cancelled for Winter 2020 in response to the COVID-19 virus.”

An email sent to students said “We are currently working with film distributors to acquire permission to stream films through hummedia, the BYU Humanities Department’s content streaming platform.”

The Ira B. Fulton College of Engineering

The Engineering Building and Clyde Buildings are only accessible through key card access. According to the college’s communications manager Jordyn Watts, Dean Michael Jensen is strongly encouraging all classes, including those with lab work and research done primarily on campus, to move online.

The Library

The Harold B. Lee Library is open Monday-Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. to students and employees only. Individuals will be asked to show their BYU ID when entering the library.

Services are limited. All service points are and patrons will be referred to virtual platforms such as email and chat. The library hopes to eliminate as much face-to-face interaction as possible.

Equipment at the Media Center is currently unavailable for checkout, and the production rooms are also unavailable.

The Family History Center and family study room are closed.

The library is also offering special resources for faculty as they adjust to teaching remotely. According to the library’s website, group study rooms will no longer be available to students; instead, professors can use them for online class instruction.

Lost and Found

BYU’s Lost and Found will be open 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the Wilkinson Student Center.

Museums

The Museum of Art, Monte L. Bean Museum and other similar venues used for gatherings will be closed until further notice according to BYU’s website.

Parking

Students can park in any Y or G lots without a paid parking pass, but A lots and specialty stalls will still be monitored as normal.

Recreation and Fitness Facilities

All recreation and fitness facilities on campus are closed. This includes the gyms, pool, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, indoor track and racquetball courts.

For any other questions contact *protected email* .

Research and Writing Center

The Research and Writing Center will continue to offer virtual help via Zoom or email appointments. Visit their website for details.

Sanvello

Everyone has free access to Sanvello premium during COVID-19. Sanvello is a mental health support app that is meant to help with stress and anxiety.

School of Communications

According to an email sent to students in the School of Communications, “The School of Communications main office will remain open for the rest of the semester. School leadership and office staff will be in the office and available, during regular office operating hours.”

The BRMB is closed except for those with key-card access.

Shuttles

The free campus shuttles are still running on their regular schedules.

Spring Term

Kevin J Worthen announced in an email sent out March 24 that Spring term at BYU would be held remotely.

“In all other ways, spring term will proceed according to the previously established schedule,” according to the email.

For more information about how this affects on campus housing, student jobs and grading visit the announcement BYU’s website.

Student Health Center

The Student Health Center is still open to treat students. Its hours are Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Visit BYU’s Health Center website for more information.

If you have a respiratory illness or suspect you have COVID-19, please call 801-310-0438 before coming to the clinic.

Study Abroad and Performing Tours

All study abroad programs and performing tours that were scheduled for spring and summer terms have been canceled.

Testing Center

The Testing Center is closed until further notice.

UTA

Beginning April 5 UTA will be temporarily reducing service.

UVX- Busses will run every 15 minutes instead of every six minutes.

FrontRunner- Trains will run every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

For more information visit the UTA website.

The Wall

The Wall is closed until further notice.

Webfest

“Webfest for winter semester has been rescheduled with an online-only format,” according to BYU’s Web Community website. For the agenda and Zoom link visit the website.

Wilkinson Student Center

The Wilkinson Student will maintain its regular hours, but specific offices within the building may be closed.

Withdraw Deadline

The withdraw deadline was extended by one week. The new deadline was March 24.

Women’s Services & Resources