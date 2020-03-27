President Nelson’s message of hope trends on YouTube

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint President Russell M. Nelson shared a message of hope to people across the world during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The video was posted on YouTube on March 14 and now has over 1 million views and over 3,000 comments, several being from non-members and even non-religious people.

YouTube user A Stranger Here said they haven’t been active in the Church or very religious at all for many years.

“But I gotta say this is one occasion when I can’t help but feel this man is inspired,” the user said.

User pererau said at 95 years old, President Nelson is in the target age for the disease, but is still praying for others.

“HE is praying for ME,” the user said. “I hope to be half the man he is one day.”

Pearl Price said they had never heard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but they want to learn more.

“This video makes me think that even though I struggle with same-sex attraction, I should learn more,” they said.

Another user, OcculiMortis, said the video was “awesome.”

“I left the church many years ago, but to hear the church prophet deliver a message like this in a time of strife, way cool,” OcculiMortis said.

YouTube user Chadwin Smith said he loved hearing the message of peace and hope during this time of uncertainty.

“We need more videos like this instead of all the doom and gloom the media is spreading,” he said.

User Deep hug said even though she is Jewish, the video is exactly what she needed to hear.

“Thank you for bringing some light into this world,” she said.

Another user, Anirudh Kashikar said they are atheist but thought it was a lovely message.

“I personally feel president Nelson was genuinely interested in helping everyone and spreading this lovely message,” the user said.

President Nelson has also invited members and non-members alike to participate in a world-wide fast on Sunday, March 29, on behalf of everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.