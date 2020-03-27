House passes aid bill for COVID-19

On Wednesday, just before midnight in the nation’s capital, the Senate approved one of the largest emergency aid packages in the nation’s history to help boost the U.S. economy suffering from COVID-19.

The package includes $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families, another $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits, $350 billion for small business loans and $500 billion in loans for distressed corporations.

The House will give a final approval Friday to the massive $2.2 trillion economic reduce bill.

