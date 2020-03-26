Utah DLD still open, modifies office procedures to deal with COVID-19











The Utah Driver License Division offices are still open but have adjusted their office procedures to create a safer environment for visitors and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are limiting the number of people that can be in the building. People go to the front doors where a staff member writes their name and phone number on a list and then are asked to wait in their cars for a phone call informing them they are allowed inside to be attended.

The DLD asks people to postpone visits to their offices as long as possible. If you are visiting their office, they advise you to bring your own pen and to fill out the application at home, print it out and bring it with you.

They have not announced for how long this will go on.

Driving skills tests have been postponed until Friday, May 1st. Tests for motorcycle and CDL are not affected and can be scheduled as usual.

If you have any questions, call 801-965-4437.