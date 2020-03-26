Temples officially close worldwide

The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints decides to close temple doors in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

The First Presidency of the Church issued the following statement: 

“After careful and prayerful consideration, and with a desire to be responsible global citizens, we have decided to suspend all temple activity Churchwide at the end of the day on March 25, 2020. This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen.”

Temple ceremonies such as marriages must be postponed until further notice. 

Staff members of a temple will contact patrons concerning cancellations. 

Patrons are required to contact temple staff to reschedule as soon as normal temple activity resumes.

