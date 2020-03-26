Taiwanese BYU students in quarantine after returning home

Several students at BYU and BYU Idaho are currently in quarantine in their home country of Taiwan after risking international flights and 14-day quarantines in order to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the journey home is risky and the quarantine is grinding, to these two Taiwanese students it’s better than staying behind in the United States.

Taiwan has received praise for how it has handled the virus outbreak. Since the first recorded diagnosis on January 21st, Taiwan only has 235 confirmed cases.