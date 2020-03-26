Hale Center Theater Orem gives relief to social distancing

OREM — Theaters in Utah have been forced to shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But Hale Center Theater Orem embraces the shutdown differently. They are streaming a new performance for a fraction of the price.

David Smith plays Jervis Pendleton in “Daddy Long Legs,” the streamed production.

“They kind of came to us and said, ‘Let’s throw this together; you’ve got five days,'” when the company approached Smith about streaming the show. “‘We’ve got the distributing rights for this, so let’s see if we can make it happen.’ And so, it was a daunting task, but both of us believe in this theater,” he said.

“Daddy Long Legs” will stream on weekends from March 27 to April 5. The $10 tickets can be found at haletheater.org.