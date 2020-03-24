State to restrict nonessential medical procedures to fight COVID-19

Gov. Gary Herbert released a statement on March 24 saying the state of Utah will begin to restrict dental, veterinary and other nonessential medical procedures starting March 25.

The decision was made in order to preserve masks, gloves and other protective equipment needed to fight against COVID-19. Herbert commended the medical professionals who have been willing to fight the disease so far.

“I also appreciate the patience of Utahns who were planning procedures that will now be delayed,” said Herbert. “I realize this will still be an inconvenience, and for that I am sorry.”

Herbert said states that are proactive in maintaining a healthy supply of personal protective equipment are able to handle the disease better.