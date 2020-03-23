BYU reports first student testing positive for COVID-19

BYU received a notification that a student enrolled in classes on the BYU campus tested positive for COVID-19. An off-campus property manager reported the case to the university Monday morning.

“To BYU’s knowledge, this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in our campus community who was studying or working on campus this semester,” University Communications wrote in an email circulated Monday afternoon.

The student has since returned home. The university confirmed this is a different case than was reported last week at Liberty on Freedom, a BYU-contracted housing complex at 865 N. 160 West in Provo. The resident there who tested positive for COVIC-19 was not a BYU student.

University Communications said BYU students should be “vigilant” in following public health recommendations. The Utah County Health Department is looking into the issue and will make notifications as more information is found.