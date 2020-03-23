COVID-19 forces many couples to postpone or downsize their weddings

Getting married during a pandemic is not an ideal combo.

The coronavirus has cornered many couples into either postponing or downsizing their wedding plans.

Mother of the bride, Devanie, recently had to downsize her daughter’s wedding in order to comply with new safety regulations. “It’s been frustrating to say the least,” she said.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are still able to get married in the temple but have been asked to limit the number of guests that can attend.

“We even had fun with it in our wedding photos. We had the bride and groom wear masks and stand 6 feet apart from each other…We had to make a dark situation as light as we could.”

The family plans on having a proper wedding reception later this summer.