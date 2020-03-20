Utah Area Presidency invites members to join in weekend of prayer

A meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo. Members of the Church in Utah are being asked to take part in a weekend of prayer. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Utah Area Presidency invited all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Utah Area to join in a weekend of prayer taking place March 20-22 in behalf of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent earthquake.

The area presidency extended the invitation in support of the recent call by Gov. Gary Herbert asking all faith-based organizations to join in prayer.

I invite all to participate in a Weekend of Prayer and Service in Utah, March 20-22. We also encourage acts of service to happen in ways that will decrease risk of contagion. Whether or not you are religious, I hope you find peace or guidance this weekend. pic.twitter.com/VebmWS9SoE — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 20, 2020

“We know that God can strengthen us in our suffering and that His Spirit can offer peace and hope. Prayer is one way that we hear Him in this and every moment of our lives,” the Area Presidency letter reads. “Our Father in Heaven is mindful of us and can provide comfort and peace to all who may be suffering during this time.”

The area presidency extended its love to the members and acknowledged their efforts to make the best of a difficult situation.

“We extend our love to you and want you to know that we pray for you daily as we consider the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the recent earthquake in the Utah Area. We are inspired to learn of the ways you are worshipping, serving others, and being wise in your daily habits and devotion,” the letter reads.