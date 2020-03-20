Church announces MTCs will not accept new missionaries, more missionaries to return home

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent out a letter to members worldwide on March 20 announcing additional changes to missionary work due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We take very seriously the health and safety of our missionaries and of those they teach. The rapidly developing travel advisories and restrictions that are emerging around the world present significant logistical and other challenges,” the letter reads.

The letter stated the following temporary adjustments will be made:

Substantial numbers of missionaries will likely return to their home nations to continue their service. This will be done in a systematic way based on the urgency of travel restrictions, the level of COVID-19 concern, and other considerations.

Returning missionaries will go through a 14-day period of self-isolation and then may be assigned to serve within their home country, based on local conditions.

The term of service for missionaries returning to or serving within the United States will likely be reduced to accommodate the large number of missionaries returning from around the world.

Missionary training centers (MTCs) worldwide will not receive new missionaries. MTC training for missionaries will take place through technology, and missionaries will be sent to their assigned mission as soon as possible.

The letter also says further adjustments will be made as changing conditions are evaluated.