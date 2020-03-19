LDS missionaries in the Philippines headed home for quarantine due to COVID-19

Families of missionaries serving in the Philippines are waiting with anticipation to see their family members and to learn where or whether they will be re-assigned once they have completed a two-week quarantine at home.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that all nonnative missionaries serving in the Philippines are returning to their home countries within the next few days.

In a statement on March 17, the Church said, “With a new travel directive from the Philippines government, and due to a general disruption to their ability to carry out their service, all missionaries who are not native to the Philippines are being moved out of that country. These missionaries will return to their home countries for new temporary assignments. They will begin their new assignments after completing a 14-day period of self-isolation at home as a precaution.”

Amber Dalton’s son, Payden, is currently serving in the Philippines Antipolo Mission and has been out for almost six months. Dalton got a letter from the mission President Mark R. Alder on March 17 addressing the situation.

Elder Payden Dalton has been serving in the Philippines Antipolo Mission, but is headed home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Courtesy Amber Dalton)

The email stated, “the President of the Philippines issued a presidential proclamation raising the level of alert throughout the Philippines and implementing a heightened level of community quarantine.”

It continued, “The presidential proclamation encourages foreigners living in the Philippines to return to their home countries. It provides a 72-hour window for foreigners to travel freely to the international airports in the country and board a departing flight for their home country.”

Dalton said the mission president informed them they might not hear from the missionaries until they are in their home countries again, due to the rush to get them out.

“I’m excited to see my son,” Dalton said. “I’m also sad for him in knowing his mission in the Philippines is likely over. He’s worked so hard to learn the language. He loves the area and people he’s been serving.”

Annette MacLeod’s son, Damon, is also serving in the Philippines Antipolo mission and has been out for eight months. MacLeod said she hasn’t had any contact with her son since the news of missionaries in the Philippines being sent home. She said she hasn’t heard anything about flight itineraries or when he would be coming home.

“Times feel strange and somewhat unsettling to me, but I don’t feel panicked,” McLeod said. “I am not overly concerned about Damon’s safety; I feel like he is in good hands and I support the Church in whatever action they feel needs to be taken at this time.”

As of March 18 McLeod said she still hadn’t received any itinerary, but her son and other missionaries are expected to be flying home on Saturday.

Lori Kjar’s son Paxton is serving in the Philippines Baguio Mission and has been out for 19 months.

Elder Paxton Kjar has been serving in the Philippines Baguio Mission. His mother, Lori Kjar, said he is having mixed emotions about leaving the Filipino people behind. (Courtesy Lori Kjar)

Kjar got an email from her son’s mission president saying that the Missionary Department would communicate with the missionaries about the possibility of being able to return to the Philippines to complete their missions or being re-assigned.

“My feelings have changed from panic to a sense of awe, gratitude and calmness,” Kjar said. “Our Church is amazing! It reaffirms my testimony that prayers are answered and our Heavenly Father is in charge and He loves us and those who serve Him.”

Kjar was able to talk to her son by phone on Tuesday morning after the announcement had been made.

“Elder Kjar has mixed emotions about having to fly home,” Kjar said. “He has developed a deep love for the Filipino people he has served. This all happened so quickly that he was sad he was unable to say goodbye to the people he was currently teaching the gospel to.”