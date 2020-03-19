Governor Herbert demands Salt Lake, Utah counties’ public heath orders repealed immediately

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said in a Twitter post late Thursday that the state of Utah was not consulted on new orders issued by the Salt Lake and Utah County Health Departments to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

We call upon all people to act rationally and with the good faith and commonsense that has defined our state and her people since its beginning. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 20, 2020

Salt Lake officials issued a public health order Thursday to ban gatherings of more than 10 people, effective for 30 days. The order was issued by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Gary Edwards.

The order stated that initial violations of the rule would result in a Class B misdemeanor, while subsequent violations would be punishable as Class A misdemeanors.

The Utah County Health Department also issued a public health order Thursday to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 individuals with the exception of grocery stores. The order did not specify if violations would result in a misdemeanor.