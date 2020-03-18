Coronavirus Soars as Airline Flights Decline

Provo — Three major airline alliances asked the federal government for more than $50 billion in rescue aid on Monday.

Airlines all over the world are seeing major revenue drops, and Provo is seeing part of that impact.

Flight attendants give instructions — “Your seatbelt must be fastened any time the fasten seatbelt sign is illuminated.”

Parking lots are empty and waiting rooms feel quiet as passengers wait to fly to Mesa, Arizona.

Because of COVID-19, ticket prices are dropping, and Allegiant flights out of Provo are extremely low.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends that travelers at higher risk for COVID-19 complications avoid all nonessential air travel.