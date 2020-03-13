-Newsline News-Newsline SportsNewsNewslineSoftballSports UVU Softball Player Makes History By Blake O'Rullian - March 13, 2020 20 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Utah Valley University softball player Brooke Carter recorded the first no-hitter in UVU softball history last week. Reporter Blake O’Rullian had the opportunity to meet with Carter and tells us more about how she is feeling. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Coronavirus concerns led Intermountain to make new visitation restrictions New Server Restaurant App More Pedestrians on the Streets