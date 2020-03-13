COVID-19 cautions limiting temple activity

The Fort Collins Colorado Temple, pictured above, will one of the temples that remains open; however, others will be closed. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is limiting temple activity because of COVID-19 concerns.

The adjustments, which include suspending proxy work for the dead, will take effect March 16. Temple operations changes were announced the day after the Church announced it is suspending church worship services in response to the growing COVID-19 concern.

The temple adjustments vary depending on whether there have been area government restrictions placed on public and/or religious gatherings. In areas where there are restrictions that would prevent temple activity, all proxy and living ordinances will be temporarily suspended.

However, places where restrictions do not prevent temple activity will allow living ordinances (sealings to spouses, sealings of children to parents, initiatories and endowment) by appointment only, as capacity permits. Proxy ordinances will not be performed in these places.

In addition to these adjustments, temple patron housing will be closed worldwide.

The Church says steps will be taken in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as reducing temple staff, limiting guests at living ordinances and following specific guidelines when interacting with patrons.

“We look forward with great anticipation to the time when temples can again operate at full capacity and extend the blessings of temple work to members and their ancestors,” the statement reads.

The following temples are currently closed: