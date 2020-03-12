BYU Women’s Conference cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

BYU Women’s Conference announced Wednesday night that the conference will not be held on the BYU campus as originally scheduled on April 30 and May 1. It is possible that the conference could move online, but there is no official word about whether that will be the case.

The announcement came after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released guidelines Wednesday encouraging all CES schools to refrain from holding large gatherings on campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the program office said they are looking into streaming options for the conference and will provide more information when available.

Those who have already registered will be issued a full refund for the conference and for housing, according to the conference’s Facebook page.